Mozelle Lail Crotts, 95 , of Lawndale, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Willow Ridge in Rutherfordton.
Born in Cleveland County, on October 17, 1924 , she was the daughter of the late Henry Preston Lail and Mary Davis Lail. She was retired from Ester Mill and was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Franklin Crotts; three brothers, Paul Lail, Jessie Lail and Samuel Lail; three sisters, Mae Rayfield, Leola Davis and Wilma Pearson.
Survivors include one son, Kenny Crotts of Lawndale; three daughters, Colleen Price of Fallston, Mary Sue White of Lawndale and Brenda Champion of Morganton; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, at 2:00PM to 3:00PM, at Christian Fellowship Church.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00PM at Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Lloyd Hunt and Dr. Dennis Bingham officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Kistlers United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
