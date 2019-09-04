|
|
SHELBY - Myra Carpenter Lackey, 63, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 due to complications from diabetes. She had been under the care of Hospice Cleveland County for several weeks. She was born in Cleveland County on February 15, 1956. Myra was one of the many young girls who loved the music of the Beatles in the mid-1960s and collected many of their early records. She studied piano under Barbara Lynn Marsh and later was the church pianist for Martin Street United Methodist Church for decades. Myra loved playing church hymns and music of the day like "Bridge Over Trouble Water" on her home piano. She was a professional picture framer for her entire career at Gheen Lumber Company and later Frame Masters Gallery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Heamon and Frances Carpenter, and grandparents Cletus and Nellie Carpenter and Reuben and Allie Jones.
Myra is survived by her husband Steve; brother Scott; nieces Chandler, Sophie and Lilly; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jess and Connie Lackey; brother-in-law William Lackey, and aunts, uncles, cousins and other family.
Graveside Service will be held 4:00 pm, Friday, September 6, 2019 officiated by Rev. Len Byers at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby, NC.
The family thanks the staff of Hospice Cleveland County for providing loving care to Myra and asks that memorials be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 4, 2019