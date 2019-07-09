|
GROVER - Myrtle Elizabeth Hardin Horton, age 91, died Monday July 8, 2019 at White Oak in Shelby.
A graduate of Lattimore High School she was born on July 17, 1927 in Cleveland County to Rev. N. S. Hardin and Lela Chapman Hardin. Myrtle is of the Baptist Faith. She was the owner of Wrenns Cafe in Grover and worked at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain for many years. Mother is now at the gates of Heaven, has entered to see Jesus and the over-whelming love and peace he gives to his children. She has been met by the love of her life, Clyde, and is having a wonderful reunion in this new home with many family and friends. No more pain, no more sorrow, no more fear, no more tears. Now we wait to meet again and walk in the tall green grass and feel the unconditional love Jesus gives each child of God. We will miss you Mother, you were the perfect meaning of what a mother should be. In addition to her parents, Myrtle is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Furman Horton; two sisters, Faye Hardin Woods and Arizona Hardin Weaver; and two brothers, Morris Hardin and Max Hardin.
Myrtle is survived by two sons, Stephen Clyde Horton and wife Gloria Brown Horton of Myrtle Beach SC. and Rodney Bobo Horton and Terri Hambirght Horton of Grover; a daughter, Cathy Horton Beam and husband Craig Lee Beam of Kings Mountain; seven grandchildren, Shae Horton, Kim Green, Charlotte Allen Terry, and Megan Allen Bridges, Kayla Gabbard, Britney Horton, and Casey Kleck; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Horton Woods and her four daughters, Patsy Turner, Vicky Borders, Diane Wright and Trudy Diehl; Myrtle's cousin, Avis Clary and her children, Leann C. Clary and David Clary; and many other nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Grover Cemetery with Rev. David Black officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Life Enrichment Center, 110 Life Enrichment Blvd Shelby, NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on July 9, 2019