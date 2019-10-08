Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
525 Zion Church Road
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
525 Zion Church Road
Shelby, NC
1927 - 2019
LAWNDALE - Myrtle G. Sparks, 92, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Burgan and Minnie Norman Grigg. She was a faithful member of Zion Baptist Church, where she cherished singing in the choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Sparks Jr.; sister, Pauline Lattimore; and granddaughter, Sara Katherine Sparks. She is survived by her son, Alan Sparks and wife Kathe of Lawndale; daughter, Myra Ann Lindsay and husband Tony of Hickory; sister, Helen Carroll of Lawndale; brother, Burgan Grigg and wife Pat of Virginia; granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Sparks of Lawndale; and her two beloved grand dogs. Funeral services will be held 11am, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, with the Rev. Matt Storie officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 525 Zion Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 8, 2019
