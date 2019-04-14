|
An awesome Mom and Grandmother who Dearly Loved Her Family and Friends…
Nadine Hawkins Byrd, age 75, ascended into Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, April 13, 2019 from the Robin Johnson House in Dallas, North Carolina. Nadine loved music, trips to the mountains and caring for her furry friends. She loved to sit in her yard, watch the birds and listen to the beautiful sounds of nature. Nadine was a tireless worker who raised three children as a single parent, often working multiple jobs to provide. She retired from Bali after more than 20 years of service. Nadine will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Nadine's memories and carry on her legacy are daughters: Robin Bridgeman of Gastonia, Terri Holland and husband Hugh of Belmont; son: Ted Aldridge and wife Kim of Gastonia; six grandchildren: Cameron Berry, Liam Bridgeman, Austin Holland, Aaron Holland, Simon Aldridge and Crystal Aldridge; sister: Kathy Autry and husband Terry of Gastonia and their children Paige, Courtney, and Chris.
Nadine was the daughter of the late Marshall Hawkins and Ada Rathers Hawkins. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Ronnie Byrd.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, Sunday ~ April 14, 2019 with Chad Minter delivering words of comfort and hope to Nadine's family and friends.
The family will receive guests from 5:00 PM ~ 6:00 PM prior to the ceremony.
