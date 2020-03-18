|
|
BOILING SPRINGS - Nancy Batchelor Beattie, 74, loving wife of Jim Beattie of Boiling Springs, went home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Harris Hospice Unit at Novant Health in Charlotte.
Born October 26, 1945 in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Lynn and Beatrice Batchelor.
Nancy graduated from Crest High School in 1963. Her professional career spanned 39 years and covered many different roles including lab analyst and administrative assistant at Celanese and Ticona among other companies.
At work she met her husband Jim Beattie, it started a courtship that lasted through 46 years of marriage and devoted love and companionship. Her life's passion was her daughter Amy, who as a child Nancy faithfully escorted to endless dance and cheerleading competitions. In adulthood, Nancy and Amy remained best friends. To the end, it was rare they ever went a day without talking to one another.
Nancy is survived by her husband Jim Beattie, her daughter and son-in-law Amy and Casey Wilkinson of Raleigh and her grandchildren Tyler and Mason. She is also survived by two sisters, Martha Fisher of Mooresboro and Margaret Young and her husband Fields of Titusville, FL as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Nancy is preceded by her brothers LD Batchelor and Roger "Short" Batchelor.
The family will hold a small, private memorial service officiated by Pastor Andy Oliver with a public Celebration of Life to be announced in the coming weeks. Honorary Pallbearers include Brian Beattie, David Cochran, Mark and Jeff Crawford, Ty Eaker, Richard and Jeremy McCraw as well as her "adopted" sons Jack Cooper, Chais McCurry, Jason Romines and Carey Wilkinson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support cancer research or their church. Donations in her name can be sent to Novant Health Foundation – Cancer, PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233-3549 or online at supportnovanthealth.org or to the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 1106 Poplar Springs Church Rd, Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 18, 2020