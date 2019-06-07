|
|
Nancy Schofield Abernathy Davis, 88, passed away Thursday, May 30, in Kerrville, Texas.
Nancy was born Nov. 27, 1930, in Shelby to Thomas H. and Renner (Brackett) Abernathy.
She was proud of being one of the "Forty-Niners," a 1949 graduate of Shelby H.S. A resident of Fort Worth, Texas, for 56 years, Nancy was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Ridglea Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, past mother adviser of Ridglea Rainbow Assembly, former president of the Fort Worth Scottish Rite Auxiliary, Daughter of the Nile, and American Business Women's Association. She was recipient of the International Rainbow Grand Cross of Color.
Following her mother's tutelage and expertise in food service, she was named the first school cafeteria manager at Brushy Creek Elementary School in Greenville, SC. After moving to Texas in 1963, she supervised the cafeteria for St. Peter and Paul Catholic School for many years and worked with Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center before she retired.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert; father of her children, Forrest A. "Red" Davis, Jr.; parents-in-law, Forrest A. Sr., and Nettie Morrison Davis; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Emily Davis.
Survivors include sons, George Davis and Forrest Davis III, both of Decatur, Texas; daughter, Rennetta O'Quinn and husband Steven, of Kerrville; daughters-in-law Laura Davis of Fort Worth and Becky Davis of Decatur. Grandchildren Allison and Allen Taylor, Benjamin and Kristi Davis, Annaliesa and Thomas Wallace, Carol and Kent Miller, Blake and Kayla O'Quinn, Drew and Jose Gomez, and Delaney Davis. Great-grandchildren Tucker, Nancy Jane, Gunnar and Addie Taylor; Sierra, Ella and Grace Davis; Camille and Lane Wallace; Penny Miller; Heidi and Callahan O'Quinn and Mason and Logan Gomez. Sisters-in-law-Mary Sue Haag of Lake Wylie, SC; Dorothy Hoyle of Shelby and Sarah Boggs of Fallston; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home in Fallston. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
A celebration of Nancy's life was held in Fort Worth June 4.
Memorials may be made to the , Texas Scottish Rite Hospital or to the .
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on June 7, 2019