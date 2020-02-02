Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Proctor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy H Proctor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy H Proctor Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Nancy H. Proctor, 81, of Blacksburg, SC, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. Born in Cherokee Co, SC, She was daughter of the late Theodore Huffman and Maggie Wilson Huffman She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Leroy Hoyt Blake, Sr; grandson, Michael Blake; brothers, Theodore Huffman, Jr., Buddy Huffman, Clyde Huffman, Ted Huffman, Olin Huffman; sister, Marie Wilson. Mrs. Proctor was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She attended Bethlehem Baptist Church and was a former gospel singer. She enjoyed music, the beach, and spending time with her family and her pets. She was a caregiver to many including family members and several handicapped adults.
SURVIVORS: Husband: Roger Proctor, Blacksburg, SC; Sons: Leroy H. Blake (Teresa) Shelby, NC, Gary Blake (Jane) Shelby, NC; Daughters: Gail Blake, Blacksburg, SC, Debra Huffman (Mark) Grover, NC,
Cathie Norvell (Bill) Westminster, MD; Brothers: Houston Huffman (Rena) N. Myrtle Beach, SC, Calvin Huffman (Donna) Blacksburg, SC; Sister: Christine Bridges, Blacksburg, SC; 8 Grandchildren: Christopher Blake (Amanda), Ashley Blake, Holly Shytle, Alexander Blake, Lacey Blake, Amanda Weedon, Mike Norvell and Matt Norvell; 7 Great Grandchildren
FUNERAL SERV ICE: Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel, Monday, February 3, 2020, 3:00 P.M. Rev. Dr. Steve Taylor, officiating.
VISITATION: 2:00 - 3:00 P.M. Monday, February 3, 2020 prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home.
INTERMENT: Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Blacksburg, South Carolina
MEMORIALS: Hospice of Cleveland County, Testa Family Hospice House,
951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -