KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Nancy H. Proctor, 81, of Blacksburg, SC, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. Born in Cherokee Co, SC, She was daughter of the late Theodore Huffman and Maggie Wilson Huffman She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Leroy Hoyt Blake, Sr; grandson, Michael Blake; brothers, Theodore Huffman, Jr., Buddy Huffman, Clyde Huffman, Ted Huffman, Olin Huffman; sister, Marie Wilson. Mrs. Proctor was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She attended Bethlehem Baptist Church and was a former gospel singer. She enjoyed music, the beach, and spending time with her family and her pets. She was a caregiver to many including family members and several handicapped adults.
SURVIVORS: Husband: Roger Proctor, Blacksburg, SC; Sons: Leroy H. Blake (Teresa) Shelby, NC, Gary Blake (Jane) Shelby, NC; Daughters: Gail Blake, Blacksburg, SC, Debra Huffman (Mark) Grover, NC,
Cathie Norvell (Bill) Westminster, MD; Brothers: Houston Huffman (Rena) N. Myrtle Beach, SC, Calvin Huffman (Donna) Blacksburg, SC; Sister: Christine Bridges, Blacksburg, SC; 8 Grandchildren: Christopher Blake (Amanda), Ashley Blake, Holly Shytle, Alexander Blake, Lacey Blake, Amanda Weedon, Mike Norvell and Matt Norvell; 7 Great Grandchildren
FUNERAL SERV ICE: Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel, Monday, February 3, 2020, 3:00 P.M. Rev. Dr. Steve Taylor, officiating.
VISITATION: 2:00 - 3:00 P.M. Monday, February 3, 2020 prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home.
INTERMENT: Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Blacksburg, South Carolina
MEMORIALS: Hospice of Cleveland County, Testa Family Hospice House,
951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 2, 2020