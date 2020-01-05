|
Nancy Marlene McMurry Patterson, age 85 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 3, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Cooper (Don) of Lancaster, SC, Ann Hoyle (Jerry) of Wesley Chapel, NC, and Tanya Howell (Charles) of Shelby, NC, grandchildren; Jeremy Harrill, Leah Hoyle, Caleb Howell, and Warren Cooper, and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and her beloved fur baby, Jack. She is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn Hamrick of Polkville, NC, and Diann Langley of Polkville, NC, and two brothers, Dale McMurry of Polkville, NC, and Jimmy McMurry of Shelby, NC.
Born May 29, 1934 in Cleveland County, Nancy was the daughter of the late Sid and Lee McMurry and was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Patterson, and a grandson, Josh Hoyle.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. A visitation will be held following the memorial service. A private burial will precede the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 1106 Poplar Springs Church Rd, Shelby, NC 28152.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 5, 2020