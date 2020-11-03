SHELBY - Nancy Elam Anthony Morgan, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born January 30, 1930 in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Carme Nelson and Ruth Caldwell Elam.
With a generous spirit and gracious smile for everyone she met, Nancy loved and cared for people from all walks of life. She was a graduate of Piedmont High School and attended Gardner Webb University. During her working career at The Cleveland Times newspaper and as a substitute teacher for Shelby City Schools, Nancy shared her positive outlook on life and cherished the many lifelong friendships made from these experiences.
Music was an important part of Nancy's life. She enjoyed playing piano and provided accompaniment for various church and community groups. During the 1940's, she sang on local radio with the Carolina Maids performing popular standards of that era. Prior to raising her family, Nancy also sang with the Frank Love Orchestra and loved Big Band music. Nancy was active in the music ministries at Central United Methodist Church in Shelby and was a dependable alto in the Chancel Choir practically every Sunday for almost 40 years. Nancy was also a former Sunday School teacher and served on numerous committees and other ministries of the church.
Nancy loved her community and was active in many civic and volunteer organizations throughout her life. As a member of the Contemporary Book Club, Nancy found an outlet for her passion for reading. She also served on the Board of Directors of the United Way, the Jr. Charity League, Abuse Prevention Services and for many years on the City of Shelby Parks and Recreation Board. Nancy was also named a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Martha Layne Collins.
Friends were always close to Nancy's heart. For over 60 years, at least once or twice a month, Nancy played Bridge with the same ten or eleven ladies whom she simply referred to as "my bridge club". Nancy cherished the countless hours spent talking, laughing, crying and even playing a little bridge with these very dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her first husband, Oliver Stanhope Anthony Jr. and her second husband, James Percy Morgan; a daughter, Elizabeth Anthony McDaniel; brothers, William Augustus Elam and James Durham Elam; and a sister, Katherine Elam Washburn.
Nancy is survived by her son, O. Stanhope Anthony III and wife Ann of Shelby; grandchildren, Laura Eslick and husband Donald of Shelby, Hope Craig and husband Chris of Mooresville, NC, James O. Gant IV of Black Mountain, NC, Oliver S. Anthony IV and Perry A. Anthony of Shelby; and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Sarah Elam Williams (Dorman) of Christiansburg, VA and Eleanor Elam Cloyd (Frank) of Shelby.
Nancy is also survived by her step children Dr. James P. Morgan Jr. and wife Ann of Shelby, Lyn Morgan Hrivnak and husband Cal of Brunswick, GA, Mike Morgan and wife Emily of Indianapolis, IN as well as step grandchildren Kate LeGrange (Geoff), James P Morgan III (Cara), Jennifer White (Christopher), Adam Campbell, Ellen Peltz (Eric) , Reid Morgan (Kelsey), Leslie Ayers (John) and Grace Berryman (Daniel), as well as 18 great grandchildren
A Memorial Service is being planned and will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Central United Methodist Church-Music Ministries, 200 East Marion Street Shelby, NC 28150 or Gardner Webb University Music Department 110 South Main Street PO Box 997 Boiling Springs, NC 28017
