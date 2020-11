To the Family;

I'm sorry to learn of Nancy's passing and just heard today. Realizing she is the mother of SAL Member Stan Anthony, I wish to extend my condolences to Stan as well as the entire family. I have prayed for you today. May God richly bless each of your lives and send you peace during this time and through the upcoming holidays.



Peace and Blessings,

Roger S. Cox

Chaplain, Squadron 82

Sons of the American Legion

Shelby, North Carolina

