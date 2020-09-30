Nancy Pinkerton

KINGS MOUNTAIN - Nancy Webb Pinkerton, 64, died peacefully, Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home.
A native of Cherokee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Webb Sr. and O'Nell Wehunt Webb. Nancy served in the US Army, and was educated and trained as a highly skilled chef. She taught culinary at Central Piedmont Community College for 5 years, owned and operated Nana's Angels Catering for many years, and sold real estate for 20 years. Nancy will always be remember for how she treated others, and her attention to detail. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Skip Pinkerton of the home; son, Brian Pinkerton and wife Amanda of Spartanburg; daughters, Crystal Pinkerton and Jodi Haughton and husband Andrea, both of Charlotte; sister, Dale Harrison and husband Kenneth Sr. of Shelby; brother, Bob Webb Jr. and wife Vernice of Cherryville; grandchildren, Alaila, Zachary, Cameron, Skylar, Jaylon, Raymond, Jackson and Amarion; special friends, Jeff and Nell Labarge of Kings Mountain and Beth Thompson Peace of Concord; and many friends and extended family. A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held 11am, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Clay- Barnette Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will follow the service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
Aquamation services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center in Shelby.
