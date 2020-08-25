1/
Nancy Rhyne
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Nancy Oxford Rhyne, 77, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain. A native of Burke County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Charles Oxford Sr. and Leila Moore Oxford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bobbie Mraz. She is survived by her brother, Charles Oxford Jr. of Gastonia; brother-in-law, Andy Mraz; nieces, Kerry Mraz, Vicki Bingham, Jessica Bevil, and Cherie Painter; nephew, Danny Painter; and seven great nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, for all their love and care they extended. The family will receive friends 2-3pm, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home in Kings Mountain. Memorials may be made to Crowers Mountain Baptist Church Building Fund.

Aquamation services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation in Kings Mountain

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2529
