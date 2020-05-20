|
|
Nancy Sue Degree Sloan departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Peak Resources in Gastonia, NC.
She was born on March 6, 1929 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Paul Degree, Sr. and May Bell Woods Degree and was their oldest daughter.
Mrs. Sloan was a longtime member of Hopewell Baptist Church where she formerly sang on the Hymn Choir. She enjoyed quilting and growing flowers. She will be remembered for her stern but kind-hearted disposition and her love and concern for people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee Sloan; a son, Micheal Lee Sloan; brothers, Paul Degree, Jr., R.V. Degree, Theodore Degree, Virgil Lee Degree and Roscoe "Bill" Degree and two sisters, Rosetta Charles and Tishia Mae Degree.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Joeann Sloan of Gastonia, NC, Kathy Sloan, Daniel Ray Sloan (Lynda) and Sammy Lee Sloan all of Shelby; one sister, Josephine Degree of Lawndale, NC; a sister-in-law, Katherine Sloan of Detroit, MI; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; close and special friend, Elease Hamilton and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friend.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mrs. Sloan will be private. She may be viewed on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hopewell Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until noon. Please wear mask. Burial will take place at church cemetery.
The family will be meeting at 1750 New Prospect Church Road, Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 20, 2020