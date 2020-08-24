1/1
Nancy (Turner) Smith
Nancy Turner Smith, age 71 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Carl (Donnie) Smith and wife Alba of Shelby, NC, two grandchildren, Ericka Smith and Paco of Shelby, NC, and Alma Smith and husband Gabriel Hernandez of Shelby, NC, two great grandchildren, Rafael Smith and Angeleca Smith, two brothers, John (Eddie) Turner and wife Joyce of Shelby, NC, and Dewey Turner (Jr) of Fallston, NC, three sisters, Katherine (Jenny)Ward of Gaffney, SC, Judy Hamby and husband Jerry of Thicketty, SC, and Betty Weaver of Gaffney, SC, and several nieces and nephews.
Born December 19, 1948 in Cherokee County, SC, Nancy was the daughter of the late Dewey Turner and Margaret Gladden Turner and was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Smith, a brother, Howard Turner, and two sisters, Elizabeth (Lib) Lafevers and Anna Re Turner.
Nancy loved being with her family on the holidays, baking cakes, and solving word problem on her neighbors porches, visiting the children, Brittney, Rafael, and Angeleca.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel conducted by Rev. Jackie Price. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 24, 2020.
