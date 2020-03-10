|
SHELBY - Nancy Carolyn Bearden Telle, age 93, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hospice Wendover.
Born in Chattanooga TN on March 12, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Ann Blair Bearden. Nancy was a member of Central United Methodist Church. She received her nursing degree from Mars Hill College. Nancy was an accomplished quilter an enjoyed making quilts for friends and family. She was a lifelong adult Sunday school teacher and when younger, was an accomplished church soloist. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Lewis Telle; and a sister.
Nancy is survived by a son, Don Telle and wife Kim of Shelby; a daughter, Linda Shimer of Winchester VA.; two grandchildren, Hannah Telle and Lewis Telle III; and two sisters.
The family will have a private graveside at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to:Central United Methodist Church C/O Backpack Ministry, 200 E. Marion Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 10, 2020