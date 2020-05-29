Nancy Hollifield Watts, 86, of the Duncan's Creek Community, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Oakland Living Center.
She was the widow of R. Bill Watts, and a daughter of the late Baxter and Mary Hollifield.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Louise Hendon and a brother, Frank Hollifield. Nancy had retired from Sunshine School and was a longtime member of Big Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by four daughters, Debbie Turner and husband Charles, and Luann Beaver and husband Wayne, of Hollis; Jean Sparks and husband Earp, and Chris Hamrick and husband Mark, of Polkville; her two sons,
Roger Watts and wife Dawn, of Duncan's Creek, and Doug Watts and wife Fay, of Polkville; her two brothers, Dwight Hollifield and Jim Hollifield of Sunshine; her sister, Teenie Dailey of Newnan, GA; there are 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Big Springs Baptist Church. The Rev. Paul Scott and Rev. Stephen Brackeen will officiate.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Dr. Jim Richardson and Dustin Hamrick officiating.
Nancy will lie in state from 4 pm until 7 pm Friday at Washburn & Dorsey Funeral Home for those who wish to come by and sign the register book.
Memorials may be made to Big Springs Baptist Church, 534 Big Springs Church Road, Ellenboro, NC 28040.
Online condolences @www.washburndorsey.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 29, 2020.