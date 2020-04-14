Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Nancy Wright Obituary
SHELBY - Nancy Doster Wright, 88, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Peak Resources in Shelby.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Levie and Susie Carroll Doster.
Nancy was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and the Camp Call Eastern Star. She retired from the quality control department at Walmart, and she enjoyed reading, quilting and making dolls.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.T. Wright; brother, Gene Doster; and sister, Ozelle Bridges. Nancy is survived by her son, Jeff Wight and fiancée Kim Powell of Shelby; sister, Ina Doster of Grover; and grandchildren, Seth and Emma Wright.

A viewing will be held 1-2:00pm, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.

A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm, in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Rick Hamrick officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 14, 2020
