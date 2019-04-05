|
|
Nannette Roberson Denton, 82 of Pine Drive, Polkville passed away, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Born April 7, 1936 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Lester Roberson and Mary Davis Carpenter. She was retired from PPG and was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Fred Carpenter; a granddaughter, Sharon Branch; a brother, Salinger Carpenter and two sisters, LeFern Ridings and Debbie Mullinax.
Survivors include a son, Christopher Ray Denton of Clayton; three daughters, Delores Ann Carter of Clayton, Pamela D. Branch and husband, Michael of Polkville and Robin Lee of Polkville; a sister, Fincher Bolton of Shelby;
four grandchildren, Travis Lee and wife, Mindy of Fallston, Debra "Cricket" Carter of Clayton, Brian Branch and wife, Rhonda of Polkville and Christy Canupp and husband, Jeff of York; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Russ Branch, Mckinley and Madelyn Lee, Aaron Moss, Christine Ziner, Phillip Ziner, Faith Ziner and Carter Canupp and one great-great grandchild, Kohen Lovelace.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Ware officiating.
Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park, Boiling Springs.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 5, 2019