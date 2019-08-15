Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Cliffside Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Cliffside Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Naomi Norville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Norville


1934 - 2019
Naomi Norville Obituary
CLIFFSIDE - Naomi (Nana) Norville, 85, died peacefully in hospice care on August 13, 2019. She was born June 22, 1934 to the late Herman Norville and Grace Wilson Norville. She lived her best life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends and volunteering at Basic Christian Ministries.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers Broadus and Vance Norville; two sisters Evelyn Tate and Gail Hogan.

She is survived by two brothers George Norville and wife Hilda and Gene Oscar Norville; two sisters Osteen Sanders and Mavis Turner. She will be greatly missed but heaven has received the gift of another beautiful angle.

Family and friends of Naomi Norville are invited to her service at Cliffside Baptist Church 12:00pm Friday, August 16, 2019 with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Officiating the service will be Pastor Mike Elgin and Pastor Robby Hensley. Interment will follow after the service at Cliffside Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to The Hospice of The Carolina Foothills for their attentiveness and loving care.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Basic Christian Ministries PO Box 207 Cliffside, NC 28024 and Cliffside Baptist Church Youth PO Box 336 Cliffside, NC 28024

Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 15, 2019
