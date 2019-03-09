Home

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
Naomi Younts


1932 - 2019
Naomi Younts Obituary
Naomi "Mayo" Rainey Younts, 86, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House of Shelby, NC. She had been in declining health for several years. Born May 2, 1932, in Shelby, NC, she married and moved to Lexington, NC, where her husband, Jay Morehead worked for PPG. She later married Elwood Younts of Lexington, NC

Her parents, William Jennings Rainey and Mamie Gorman Rainey, Jay Morehead and Elwood Younts preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Cecile Rainey Browning and Aileen Rainey Brooks. She is survived by her sister, Vera Rainey Lanier; niece, Melanie Browning McDaniel of Shelby; Nephews, Terry Lanier (Kathy) of Shelby, Ron Brooks (Glenda) of Salisbury, and Bill Browning (Becky) of Charlotte.

Affectionately known as "Aunt Mo", she loved her family dearly. Her favorite song was "You are My Sunshine." She had a glowing personality and quick wit. She enjoyed singing and dancing. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a fun loving person who enjoyed life to its fullest.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Cleveland Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Randy Blanton of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 West Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150, or to the charity of donor's choice.

www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 9, 2019
