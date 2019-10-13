|
|
Mr. Nathan "June" Tuft, Jr. 87, of 218 T.R. Harris Drive Apt 4, Shelby NC made his transition on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home. He was born May 16, 1932, in Cleveland County, NC as one of 15 children of the late Nathan, Sr. and Eula Mae Thurman Tuft.
Mr. Tuft was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. He worked for Yates Spurling and Sons for over 60 years. He loved fishing and his family. He also loved and was a huge fan of the Carolina Tar Heels Basketball team.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Candy Marie Tuft; one son, David Tuft, Sr; five brothers, Willie James, Roy Lee, Raymond, Robert Lee and John Albert Tuft; five sisters, Minnie Brown, Mittie Earl, Eular Young, Zuie Dee and Pearl Craig and one grandchild.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories in the hearts of his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Valerie Hogue Tuft; his children, Willie James Tuft (Deborah) of Shelby, Jessie Lee Tuft, Sr. (Yvonne), Richard Dale Tuft (Lynn) both of Cherryville, NC, Marie Tuft Thurman (Randy) and Ulysses Charles Tuft (Bridget) both of Shelby; three brothers, Bobby Tuft (Tracey) of Greenville, SC, Ben Tuft of Waco, NC and Joe Tuft of Lincolnton, NC; one sister, Lizzie Epps of Waco; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; special niece, Flora Geter of Shelby and a host of additional nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Macedonia Baptist Church in Waco with Pastor Les Howard officiating. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday as well as the home. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 13, 2019