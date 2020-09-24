Nathaniel Jay Jose Reynon, 21 ,of Lawndale, NC , passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, taken too soon but all according to God's plan.
He was born in Paranaque City, Philippines on September 4, 1999. He was the son of Ferdinand Joy Parbo Reynon and Gloria Tuazon Jose Reynon of the Philippines.
Nathan graduated high school at the impressive age of fourteen years old. He then traveled to the United States to attend Pensacola Christian College to study biology in preparation for medical school. Nathan graduated with his Bachelor's in Biology in December 2019. Nathan was awaiting a station with the United States Air Force with hopes to soon begin medical school to become a cardiovascular surgeon.
Nathan was a friend to all that he came into contact with always greeting them with his contagious smile and joyous laughter. He loved his wife Rebekah like no other and it was evident in everything he did. His love for his family shined for all to see. In his free time, Nathan enjoyed fishing with his close friend, Matthew Lattimore, kayaking with friends and family, spending time with his dog Rosie and enjoying the outdoors.
Nathan attended Filipino Independent Baptist Church during his youth where he made many lifelong friends that turned into family.
He and his wife were currently attending Bread of Life Baptist Church. Nathan was a Godly man who put Christ first in all of his work and relationships and had a love so strong for the Lord that it made others want to be a better person.
Nathan truly lived by and encouraged others to live by Luke 6:27-28 which said, "But I say unto you which hear, love your enemies, do good to them which hate you, bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you."
Nathan, taken far too soon from us will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Johnny Rio Reynon and Nazaria Lupinto Reynon and maternal grandfather, Miguel Minalabag Jose.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Rebekah Faith Kuykendall Reynon that loved him perfectly and their fur child that they loved dearly, Rosie Gail Reynon; maternal grandmother, Rosalina Tuazon Jose; brothers, Alvin Olbes, Joshua DeVera, Kevin Labre, Romeo "Junior" Manoza of Virginia; father-in-law, Eddie Kuykendall; mother-in-law, Melissa Sain Kuykendall and their children of Kings Mountain.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:00PM to 4:00PM, at Faith Baptist Church.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 4:00PM at Faith Baptist Church with Revs. Ed Kuykendall, Ferdinand Reynon and Johnny Owens officiating.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Pallbearers will be Joshua DeVera, Alvin Olbes, Kevin Labre, Romeo "Junior" Manoza, John Kuykendall, Oren Moss, Matthew Lattimore and Obryant Wilson.
The burial will follow the service in the St. Peter's United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bread of Life Baptist Church.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.