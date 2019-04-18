Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kistler's United Methodist Church Cemetery
Richard Neal Grigg, 59 of Belwood, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his residence.

Born September 8, 1959 in Cleveland County, he was a son of Paul Richard Grigg and Peggy Richard Grigg. Neal was a member of Kistler's United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Paula Pruett and husband, Michael of Ellenboro; a niece, Kimberly Mullinax and husband, Frankie; a nephew, Robbie Pruett and wife, Misty; a great-niece, Karley Mullinax and a great-nephew, Blaine Pruett.

A graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday at Kistler's United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tim Ware officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kistler's United Methodist Church, c/o Bryan Turner, 860 Elam Road, Lawndale NC 28090.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 18, 2019
