Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Neal Spangler
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Dr. Neal Spangler Jr.


1943 - 2019
Dr. Neal Spangler Jr. Obituary
SHELBY - Dr. Arthur Neal Spangler, Jr. D.D.S., age 76, died, August 12, 2019 at Belaire Health Care Center in Gastonia, NC. Born in Cleveland County, North Carolina on March 17, 1943, he was the son of the late Arthur Neal Spangler, Sr. and Raye Horn Spangler. Neal graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1965 and from UNC Dental School in 1969. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army from 1969 until 1971 and was stationed in Ft. Rucker, Alabama. Upon separation from the military, Dr. Spangler worked in Mocksville, NC for a brief time before returning to Shelby and partnered with the dental practice of Trawick, Henshaw and Spangler D.D.S., PA. where he served as a dentist for more than 40 years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Allen Spangler.

Neal is survived by his daughters, Sherry Spangler of Shelby, Dana Brackett and husband Noah of Belmont, Leigh Ann Yeager and husband Jesse of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Spangler, Hannah Brackett, Rachel Brackett, Tyson Yeager and Brady Yeager; a sister, Carolyn Bridges and husband Jim of Chesnee, S.C.; nephews, Tres Brooks, and James Brooks and wife Robin.

A memorial service will be held at 3pm, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with the Rev. Robin Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1pm until 3pm at the funeral home.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Dr. Spangler.

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 15, 2019
