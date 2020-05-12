|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Ned Truman Yarbro, 85, of 728 Bethlehem Church Road, passed away Sunday, May 10th, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.
Born in Kings Mountain, he was the husband of Mary Wilson "Scottie" Yarbro and the son of the late Lee Yarbro and Mary Ethel Blalock Yarbro. Mr. Yarbro retired as a truck driver with Carolina Freight and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Yarbro is survived by five sons, Tony Yarbro, Jamie Yarbro, Alan Yarbro and wife, Angie, Randy Yarbro and wife, Ashlea, and Tim Yarbro; one daughter, Shannon Y. Sellers and husband, Rev. Eric Sellers; eleven grandchildren, Michael Yarbro, Brooke S. Turrill and husband, Travis, Dakota Smart, Josh Humphries, Caleb Yarbro and wife, Maddie, Matt Yarbro, Samson Truelove, Mary Kaitlyn Sellers, Taylor Yarbro, Aleiyah Yarbro, and Camden Yarbro; and three great-grandchildren, Nataleigh Miller, Tanner Welch, and Jensen Turrill will arrive in June.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Lee Jim Yarbro, Jr., and two grandsons, Casey Sellers and Colt Sellers.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, 1017 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain, NC at 2:00 pm with Rev. Eric Sellers and Rev. Steve Taylor officiating. Travis Turrill, Michael Yarbro, Matt Yarbro, Samson Truelove, Josh Humphries, Caleb Yarbro, Camden Yarbro, Leslie Yarbro, and Junior Green will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Shelby Star on May 12, 2020