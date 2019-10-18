Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park
Concord, NC
View Map
Nell Wright

Nell Wright Obituary
Nellie Owens Gales Wright, 89 of Shelby passed away, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
Born January 7, 1930 in Davie County, she was a daughter of the late William Franklin Owens and Emma Malona May Owens. She was retired from Davie County Hospital in Mocksville and Kings Mountain Hospital. Mrs. Wright was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and Disaster Relief Group with the NC Baptist State Convention.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands,Melvin Thomas Gales and Floyd Wray Wright; a son, Badie Franklin Gales and a sister, Betsy Beck.
Survivors include a son, Jake Gales and wife, Peggy of Shelby; a daughter, Martha Wimberley and husband, Brady of Prattville, Alabama; a stepdaughter, Kathy Kester and husband, Gary of Shelby; a brother, Dr. John Owens of Oxford; two sisters, Carolyn Neely of Richmond, Virginia and Dorothy Faile
of York, SC; three grandchildren, Tommy Gales and wife, Tracy; Jordan Beason and husband, Curtis and Kyle Goins of Shelby and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday at Carolina Memorial Park, Concord with Rev. David Gales officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3932 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Shelby NC 28150 or to North Carolina Baptist Mission Disaster Relief Fund, P. O. Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512-1107.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 18, 2019
