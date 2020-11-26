1/1
Nellene Whitaker
Nellene Jones Whitaker, age 93, of Ellenboro, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Nellene was born August 21, 1927 in Rutherford County to the late Gordon Andrew Jones and Pansy Lovelace Jones. She was a graduate of Ellenboro High School, class of 1945 and worked for Florence Mill for several years. Her life's work was as a Coding

Supervisor for G.B. Harrill Insurance Company for thirty-three years before retirement. Nellene was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for forty-years. She enjoyed travelling, playing Rook, feeding birds, spending time with her friends and helping her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Carl Dudley Whitaker; two brothers, Clyde and Corbett Jones; grandson, Jonathan H. Whitaker and sisters-in-law, Annie Sue Jones and Elaine Whitaker, Pat Daves and Joyce Benfield.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Barbara Greene (John) of Ellenboro; son, Alan Whitaker (Karen) of Cary, NC; brother, Glenn Jones (Georgia) of Floresville, Texas; five grandchildren, Megan Whitaker, Kristen Whitaker, Justin Whitaker, Daniel Greene (Stacy) and Melanie Lynch (Bruce); six great-grandchildren, Zoe Greene, Zain Greene, Zeke Lynch, Avery Lynch, Zachary Saraga and Ethan Saraga. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law; Freda Jones of Ellenboro, Gail Price of Shelby; four nieces and a nephew.

A graveside service was conducted at 3:00 pm on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Michael Sepaugh officiating. The family received friends in the Family Life Center from 2:00 until 2:45 pm prior to the service.

Memorial donations are requested to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 633, Ellenboro, NC 28040.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
