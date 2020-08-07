ELLENBORO - Nellie Ruth Ledford Toney, 86, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born January 21, 1934 to the late Roy Washington Ledford and Winnie Faye Alexander Ledford. Nellie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She lived her best life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a homemaker and a member of Gantt's Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband JC Toney; three sons Colon, Richard and Timmy Toney; one daughter Brenda Toney; two brothers Willie and Oscar Ledford; three sisters Margaret Brooks, Thelma Hollifield and Inez Connor.
She will be missed and is survived by three sons Randy, Tommy and Dale Toney; one daughter Linda Shoup and one sister Reba Toney. She will also be missed by 31 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will have a visitation at Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Saturday August 8, 2020. The service will be 3:00 pm Sunday August 9, 2020 at Gantt's Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Lane, Pastor Paul Toney and Doctor Mack Tester officiating the service.
The family is asking that donations may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills 374 Hudlow Road Forest City, NC 28043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com