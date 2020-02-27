Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Grove Baptist Church
Kingstown, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Palmer Grove Baptist Church
Kingstown, NC
Nelson Watkins


1938 - 2020
Nelson Watkins Obituary
Acres Nelson Watkins, 81, of 3601 Rube Spangler Road, Lawndale, NC passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Rutheford County, NC on December 25, 1938 to the late Sebe Watkins and Pearly Patterson Watkins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Palmer Grove Baptist Church in Kingstown.

Burial will take place at the Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Lawndale. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM until 4:00 PM at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 27, 2020
