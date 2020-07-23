1/
Nicholas Hall
1998 - 2020
Nicholas "Nick" Logan Hall, age 22, of 122 Lancer Drive in Cherryville, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Normans Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Huss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Nick was born February 3, 1998, in Lincoln County, to Billy Hall Jr. and Tammy Clay Hall. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Hall, and grandfather, John Clay, Jr. Nick worked as the kitchen manager for IzziQue Barbecue in Shelby.

He is survived by his mother, Tammy Clay of Lawndale; his father, Billy Hall, Jr. of Salisbury; a brother, Billy Hall, III of Lawndale; paternal grandfather, Bud Hall of Salisbury; maternal grandmother, Gay Clay of Lincolnton; girlfriend, Katie Kale of Cherryville; uncles, John Clay III and Donald Clay (Willa), all of Lincolnton, Tim Clay (Leslie) of Georgia, and Ricky Hall of Salisbury; and aunt, Amber Bebber of Salisbury.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Hall family.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Normans Grove Baptist Church
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Normans Grove Baptist Church
July 23, 2020
Nick was a very sweet guy who was respectful and loved people. He helped others and had a big heart for everyone. Everytime he came to my moms house he always was respectful and smiled cause he was a happy person. He was one of my sons real good friends and he is surely gonna be missed. I will ve praying for his family and friends.
Rachel Price
Friend
