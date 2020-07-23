Nicholas "Nick" Logan Hall, age 22, of 122 Lancer Drive in Cherryville, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.



A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Normans Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Huss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church.



Nick was born February 3, 1998, in Lincoln County, to Billy Hall Jr. and Tammy Clay Hall. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Hall, and grandfather, John Clay, Jr. Nick worked as the kitchen manager for IzziQue Barbecue in Shelby.



He is survived by his mother, Tammy Clay of Lawndale; his father, Billy Hall, Jr. of Salisbury; a brother, Billy Hall, III of Lawndale; paternal grandfather, Bud Hall of Salisbury; maternal grandmother, Gay Clay of Lincolnton; girlfriend, Katie Kale of Cherryville; uncles, John Clay III and Donald Clay (Willa), all of Lincolnton, Tim Clay (Leslie) of Georgia, and Ricky Hall of Salisbury; and aunt, Amber Bebber of Salisbury.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Hall family.



