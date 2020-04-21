|
|
DUNCAN, S.C. - Nila Kay Lankford Eleazer, 63, of Duncan, SC, died at home on April 16, 2020 after fighting her second
battle with breast cancer.
Nila was born May 9, 1956, in the Double Shoals area of NC, the daughter of the late Dwight Alvin Lankford and Jessie Elizabeth Earwood Lankford. Nila graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Arts in Education from Western Carolina University in May 1978 and May 1985 respectively. Nila received the "Herbert Koepp-Baker Graduate Student of the Year" award in 1985. She was certified by the South Carolina State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology and awarded the Certificate of Clinical Competence in June 1986.
Nila taught in Rutherford County of North Carolina for several years and retired from Spartanburg School District #1 in 2019 with almost 40 years of total service. Nila was a dedicated and caring speech pathologist with students at the elementary, middle and high school levels. She was chosen Inman Elementary School Teacher of the Year 2001-2002 and later served as Speech Coordinator at O.P. Earle Elementary.
Nila enjoyed all her family and friend gatherings, especially the Christmas celebrations. Nila captured all these memories through timeless photographs that will be a lasting legacy cherished by all. She loved to read, sew, camp and travel with best friends on spring break. With her husband Carl, she enjoyed all outdoor activities especially boating, fishing and fellowship on Lake Greenwood along with hiking scenic places such as the Appalachian Trails, the rocky coastline of Pemaquid Point, Maine and countless others. Nila completed the challenge of running in the Kiawah Island Marathon and the New York City Marathon.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Eleazer of the home, her sister and brother-in-law Wanda and Jerry Queen of Lawndale, NC; her mother-in-law Nancy Eleazer of The Clinton Presbyterian Community; sister and brother-in laws: Susan and Hal Eleazer of Chesnee, Lyn and Earle Bethea of Newberry, Beck Eleazer of Due West, and many aunts, uncles, very special cousins and beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews who she treasured with all her heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Double Shoals Baptist Church, 318 Old Mill Rd., Shelby, NC 28150; Joy Lutheran Church, 3980 Moore Duncan Hwy, Moore, SC 29369; or .
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
