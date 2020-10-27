Nishie Whitworth

Ms. Nishie Ann Whitworth, of Kings Mountain, NC passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. She was born in Cleveland County, NC and the daughter of the late Grover Lee Whitworth, Sr. and the late Tishie Mae Wilson Whitworth.
The funeral service for Ms. Whitworth will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 10:45 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020. Burial will take place at Washington Missionary Baptist Church in Shelby, NC. The family will be receiving friends at 244 Tobe Bridge Rd. in Kings Mountain on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2:30 PM until 6:30 PM. Ms. Whitworth can be viewed on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.