1/1
Nishie Whitworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nishie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Nishie Ann Whitworth, of Kings Mountain, NC passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. She was born in Cleveland County, NC and the daughter of the late Grover Lee Whitworth, Sr. and the late Tishie Mae Wilson Whitworth.
The funeral service for Ms. Whitworth will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 10:45 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020. Burial will take place at Washington Missionary Baptist Church in Shelby, NC. The family will be receiving friends at 244 Tobe Bridge Rd. in Kings Mountain on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2:30 PM until 6:30 PM. Ms. Whitworth can be viewed on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved