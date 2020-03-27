|
Noel Whitener Powell, 80, formerly of Polkville, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Peak Resources in Gastonia.
Born in Rutherford County, NC on December 25, 1939 , she was the daughter of the late Zebulon Whitener and Eva Etha Walker Whitener. She was retired from First National Bank and was a member of Polkville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Everett Powell; a son, James Powell; two brothers, John Whitener and Armond Whitener and two sisters, Maude Campbell and Darrell McCurry.
Survivors include two sons, Neal Powell and wife, Dana of Belmont and Eric Powell and wife, Jamie of Shelby; a daughter, Lynn Kuehl and husband, Dan of Orange Park, Florida; two sisters, Goldie McSwain of Shelby and Nancy Melton of Forest City; seven grandchildren, Zach Powell, Brianna Powell, Blake Powell, Blaine Powell, Miranda Knox, Cody Eaton and Jeffrey Rappeport and three great-grandchildren, Ellison Knox, Myles Knox and Flash Eaton.
Mrs. Powell will lie in state from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A private funeral service will be held at Polkville Baptist Church.
A private burial will be in Cleveland Memorial Park, Boiling Springs.
Memorial may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 27, 2020