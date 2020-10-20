1/1
Norma Brown
Norma Walton Brown, 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Henderson Care in Forest City, NC. She was born on August 27, 1943 in Seale, AL to the late McKinley Walton, Sr. and the late Lillie Mobley Walton.

A funeral service for Ms. Brown will be private. Ms. Brown can be viewed on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby, NC. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangement

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
