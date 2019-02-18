|
|
SHELBY- Norma Rippy McDaniel, 87, entered the kingdom of God on Sunday morning, February 17, 2019 at Wendover Hospice, Shelby, North Carolina.
Born in Grover, SC on December 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late E.E. and Victoria Byars Rippy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John David McDaniel.
She retired from Zoar Baptist Church after 20 faithful years serving as Church Secretary. She was an active member of Zoar Baptist Church for over 60 years and was also the church pianist for a number of years.
In addition to her husband and parents, Norma was preceded in death by two brothers, Eldon and Allen Rippy, and four sisters, Oleta Camp, Lela Pennington, Doris Cloninger, Reba Hoopaugh and an infant brother.
Mrs. McDaniel is survived by a daughter, Donna Adams and husband, John, of Easley, South Carolina; a son, Rick McDaniel and wife, Kelly, of Shelby; three grandsons, Isaac McDaniel of Shelby, Holden McDaniel and wife, Layla, of Wichita, Kansas and Joshua Adams and fiancée, Alexa Bagwell, of Easley, South Carolina and many special nieces and nephews.
She embodied the fruit of the Spirit: "love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control." She treasured every one, treated each person as a gift from God, lived her life out of gratitude to God, and longed to meet her Jesus!
She never missed a trip, especially with the senior adults at Zoar. She always welcomed a visitor, shared a smile that radiated from a deep soul, and anticipated the next time you would get together.
Thank you to the many family and friends that have visited and shared time with her during her convalescent years. Special thanks to Shelby Manor for their loving care during those years and Hospice during these last days.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Zoar Baptist Church of Shelby. Family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 prior to the service at the church. Internment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Zoar Baptist Church Van Fund, 1740 South Lafayette Street, Shelby, NC 28152
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 18, 2019