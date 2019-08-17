|
Norma Newton Mikeal, 79, of Morganton went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born on January 21, 1940 in Cleveland County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Cassie Newton. Norma was a member of Southside Baptist Church and enjoyed shopping and having her nails done.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Bradley Barr and wife, Chrissy, and his children, Angel Pendley, Tyler Pendley, Payton Barr, Jordan Barr, and Hunter Barr; son, Douglas Barr, and his daughter, Savannah Barr; nephew, Tommy Mikeal and wife, Peggy; cousin, Gary Thomas "Zero" Ledford; and numerous friends.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Mikeal.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 6 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Revs. Lawrence Robertson and Buster King officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park. At other times the family will be at 118 Poteat Street, Morganton, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Road, Valdese, NC 28690.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 17, 2019