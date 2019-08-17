Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Mikeal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma (Newton) Mikeal


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma (Newton) Mikeal Obituary
Norma Newton Mikeal, 79, of Morganton went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born on January 21, 1940 in Cleveland County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Cassie Newton. Norma was a member of Southside Baptist Church and enjoyed shopping and having her nails done.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Bradley Barr and wife, Chrissy, and his children, Angel Pendley, Tyler Pendley, Payton Barr, Jordan Barr, and Hunter Barr; son, Douglas Barr, and his daughter, Savannah Barr; nephew, Tommy Mikeal and wife, Peggy; cousin, Gary Thomas "Zero" Ledford; and numerous friends.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Mikeal.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 6 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Revs. Lawrence Robertson and Buster King officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park. At other times the family will be at 118 Poteat Street, Morganton, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Road, Valdese, NC 28690.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now