Norman Bartrug, 90, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Wendover Hospice of Cleveland County.
Norman is survived by a daughter, Carol McSwain (Mike) of Shelby, NC, a son, Bruce Bartrug (Debbie) of Lower Burrell, PA, a brother, Lou Bartrug of Summerfield, FL, five grandchildren, Brian Bartrug (Nikki), Avyn Israel (Scott), Ann McSwain (Heather), Michael McSwain (Morgann), Matthew McSwain (Jessica), and twelve great grandchildren.
Mr. Bartrug was born in Shadyside, Ohio on December 9, 1928 to the late Kenneth and Gertrude Bartrug. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Bartrug, as well as his second wife, Mary Ann Bartrug.
Norm was an active member of Aldersgate UMC for over 30 years, in which he enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. Mr. Bartrug was also very active in The Walk to Emmaus. He was a devoted Ohio State University fan which was also his alma mater.
A memorial service will be held at Aldersgate on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. A burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Wendover Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
