Novine Odoms
1946 - 2020
Mrs. Novine "Weenie" Robinson Odoms, 74, of 1904 Vernon Road, Kingstown, NC passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby, NC. She was born on March 24, 1946 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Clarence Robinson and the late Mae Lizzie Thomas Robinson.

The funeral service for Mrs. Odoms will be private. Mrs. Odoms can be viewed on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at S.T. Enloe
Memorial Chapel from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The family will be receiving friends from 3:00 PM until 3:30 PM at White Oak Springs Baptist Church in Ellenboro, NC and other times at 905 Airport Road Cypress Glenn Apt. 117 in Shelby. Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
09:00 - 01:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
OCT
17
Visitation
03:00 - 03:30 PM
White Oak Springs Baptist Church
