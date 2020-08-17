Oakie Canipe Oakie Canipe SHELBY- Jasper Oakie Canipe, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina.
Born December 30th, 1941, in Cleveland County, he was the oldest son of Thomas Blane and Lyndall Clayton Canipe. Oakie was preceded in death by both parents, a stepfather Robert White, and a brother who died at birth. Also, preceding him in death were his beloved father-in-law and mother-in-law - George and Helen Blanton - whom he thought of as his parents, and his special employee, Anne Miller, who was Oakie's wife's aunt.
Oakie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rachel Blanton Canipe, and his twin sons Ken and Chris Canipe. Also surviving him are one brother, Thomas Lee Canipe, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, and nephew Paxton Canipe and wife Tonya with daughters Lauren, Logan, and Lydia of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. In addition, he is survived by a brother-in-law and wife David and Dianne Blanton, of Concord, NC, plus nephew Joel Blanton, and niece Laura Blanton DeBarge, and husband Andrew with son Owen, all of Concord, NC.
Oakie graduated from Shelby High School in 1960, from Gardner-Webb Junior College (now University) in 1962, and from High Point College (now University) in 1964, with a BA Degree in History.
He loved playing ball from an early age, riding his bicycle across town in order to be able to participate in games. He played every level of baseball including Little League where he hit three home runs in one game, Pony League, and Babe Ruth League. He made the All-Starts for all three leagues. This was followed by American Legion Baseball, with his playing the maximum years. His first year, rather than sitting on the bench, Oakie went to Cherryville, where he hit a homerun against Shelby, causing Cherryville to win the game. The following year, the Shelby coach made sure Oakie played in Shelby.
Oakie played football at Shelby High School - both Junior Varsity and Varsity. His senior year he made All-Conference. Upon entering Gardner-Webb Oakie was offered a scholarship in both baseball and football; he chose baseball.
He loved and was very supportive of his church. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, joining when the church was located on Buffalo Street.
Oakie was well-known and well-liked. He was known for his gift of giving. He was always extremely generous, not only with his family and employees, but also to the community in general. Almost nightly he paid for other while out eating.
He never met a stranger and had a very strong work ethic. From a young age, he was fascinated by tires. After working as a Store Manager for Goodyear in Burlington, NC, and then Brad Ragan in Shelby, NC, Brad Ragan told him, "If you can do what you're doing for me, you can make it on your own and do it for yourself." So, in 1978 Oakie opened his own business – Oakie's Tire and Recapping, Inc, and expanded beyond Retail Sales into Wholesale Sales. At one time he was the number one Ohtsu Tire Dealer in the United States. He worked extremely hard and was fortunate to win a trip-for-two every year from 1979 until his retirement in 2015.
It was an honor for Oakie to have served in the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Jackson, S.C., Fort Knox, KY, and Fort Carson, Colorado, where his twin sons were born. Oakie reached the rank of Spec 5; he was the head of the Motorpool in Colorado. Beginning with Basic training, he always received special recognition for performing well.
Oakie enjoyed working. He loved collecting vehicles, traveling, and spending time with family and friends at his condo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Fishing and flying with his sons were favorite pastimes. He enjoyed attending country music concerts and especially enjoyed spending time with several celebrities that he became friends with over the years. He was an exceptional provider for his family whom he loved dearly.
Mr. Canipe will lie in state from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory for anyone who would like to sign the register book or view. Digital pictures will be provided. The family will not be present.
A private family mausoleum service will be held with Military Honors at Cleveland Memorial Park, 1225 College Avenue, Boing Springs N.C. 28017. This private service will be held on Friday August 21st, 2020, with Rev. Lealand Kurr officiating and remarks from Rev. Dr. David McLean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 1165 Wyke Road, Shelby, N.C., 28150.
