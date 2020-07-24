SHELBY - Olaf Jens Madsen, age 89, of Shelby NC passed away July 22, 2020. He was born December 3, 1930 to Adolf and Paula Madsen in Hamburg, Germany. It was in his youth during World War II that Olaf developed his life-long hobby/passion for Ham Radios alongside his dear friend, Gerd Schrick. Olaf immigrated to Montreal Canada in 1955 in search of opportunities where he met and married Elizabeth Ann (Lila) Stewart from Lisburn, Northern Ireland. Together they moved to Ohio and raised their family of 6 children, in Chesterland. Olaf worked for Clark Control and Reliance Electric Company as an engineer. He spent countless hours and most Sunday mornings in his "shack" on air WA8USP & KF4TP connecting with other ham radio enthusiasts all over the world. Many of which remain his dearest and closest friends.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Lila Madsen of Shelby, NC. A wonderful father to his children Neil (Patty) Madsen of Dublin, OH, Ann Pickett of Washington DC, Karin (Pete) Leonetti of Powell, OH, Irene (Gregg) Wright of Chesterland, OH and Paul (Kara) Madsen of Columbia, SC. Olaf is preceded in death by his son Eric Madsen (Reta) of Chardon, OH. Olaf is also known as "Opa" to 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The family will have a private service.
The family requests no flowers but instead show an act of kindness to someone.
