Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Oliver Lookadoo Obituary
SHELBY- James Oliver Lookadoo, 92, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late James Monroe and Lillar McFarland Lookadoo. Oliver served in the US Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Everett Lookadoo, of the home; son, Jimmy Lookadoo and wife Jill; daughter, Pat McMinn, both of Charlotte; sister, Sue Toms; and brother, John Lookadoo and wife Bea, both of Forest City.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Hammond Coats officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will conclude in Lattimore Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150 or Lattimore Baptist Church, PO Box 188, Lattimore, NC 28089
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 29, 2019
