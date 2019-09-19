|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Olivia Nash Mayhew, 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House, Kings Mountain. She was born on April 26, 1941 in Cabarrus County to the late Samuel Abbott Nash, Sr. and Ruby Lee Wesson Nash.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Andrea Elizabeth Mayhew and fiancé Zachary Mathis of Winston Salem; son Samuel Andrew Mayhew of Kings Mountain; daughter-in-law Nikki Wallace Mayhew of Kings Mountain; grandson Aiden Levi Mayhew; granddaughters Brooklynn Forrester of Kings Mountain, Destinee Forrester of Kings Mountain. Special CNA's Joanne Mintz Mack and Pamela Boone.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home, Bessemer City.
Olivia's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Bessemer City with Rev. Olin Byrum, III officiating.
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 397, Bessemer City, North Carolina 28016.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 19, 2019