NEWTON - Ophelia Williams Coulter, 88, transitioned on February 8, 2019 at Trinity Ridge Senior Living in Hickory. She was born in Cleveland County, April 4, 1930, to the late Wesley Williams and Estella Smarr Parker Williams. She married Harvey Lee Coulter on April 14, 1956. They were married for more than 49 years and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2005.
She graduated from Davidson High School in Kings Mountain. She went on to attend Clinton Junior College and Livingstone College receiving her degree in Elementary Education. She began her teaching career in Catawba County at Central School and ended her teaching career of over 30 years at Boiling Springs Elementary in 1990.
She grew up in Vestibule AMEZ Church in Kings Mountain and later joined Coulters Grove AMEZ Church in Newton.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Coulter, sisters Rebecca Dunlap and Equilla Barnett, and brother, Hiawatha Parker. She is survived by her daughter, Oletha Coulter Rhinehardt, of Newton; two granddaughters, Olesha and Oriel Rhinehardt; one sister, Lestenia Williams McDowell of Kings Mountain and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Service Friday, February 15 at Coulters Grove Church, 4513 Startown Rd, Newton, NC at 3:00 PM. Receiving 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Funeral Services by Graham Funeral Home, 635 Wilkesboro St, Mocksville, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 13, 2019