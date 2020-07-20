Mrs. Orgar Albert Walton, 93, of Lawndale, NC passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Atrium Health in Lincolnton NC. She was born on August 23, 1926 in Hartsville, SC to the late Man and Bertha Brown Albert.
The funeral service for Mrs. Walton will be private. She may be viewed at Lawndale First Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will not receive friends due to COVID-19 but the service will be livestreamed from the Facebook page of Enloe Mortuary. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.