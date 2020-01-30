|
|
MOORESBORO - Oswald Henry Padgett, 89, passed peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born July 22, 1930 to the late Max G. Padgett and Edith Shropshire Padgett. Mr. Padgett was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and friend.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Mable Hamrick Padgett.
He is survived by one son Henry Keith Padgett and wife Denice; one daughter Deborah Padgett Earls and husband David. He will also be missed by 3 grandchildren Leeanne Camp and husband David, Jason Padgett and wife Brittany and Daniel Padgett and wife Sarah; 4 great-grandchildren Lauren Camp, Kaylee Camp, Braxton Padgett and Luke Padgett.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 1301 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114 with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. The Rev. Kevin Hamrick will be officiating the service.
His final resting place will be at Cleveland Memorial Park following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 30, 2020