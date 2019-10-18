Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Burial
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Fallston, NC
Ottis Wright


1934 - 2019
Ottis Wright Obituary

Ottis Sylvester Wright, 85, of Kings Mountain, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at home.
Born in Cleveland County on July 15, 1934, he was a son of the late Talmage Stough Wright and Erma Jane Leonhardt Wright. He was a cattle farmer and was retired from the Gaston County Landfill as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed fishing and working. Mr. Wright was a member of the non-denominational church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Cassie Bryant Wright.
He is survived by his partner in life / fiancée of thirty-nine years Sue Gainey; children, Talmage "Tam" Wright and wife Pat of Grover, John Wright and wife Cathy of Kings Mountain; Patricia "Patsy" Ware and husband Timothy "Tim" of Grover, Barry "Ott" Wright and wife Lisa of Kings Mountain, and Dawn Watts and husband Roger of Hollis; brother, Dr. F. Scott Wright of Suffolk, VA; ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00PM until 3:00PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3:00PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital / Greenville, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte NC 28262.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 18, 2019
