Pamela Keys Cooper, 67, of 207 Pinehurst Drive Kings Mountain, NC departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
She was born in Washington County, D.C. on September 24, 1951 to the late Buddy Keys and Helen Chisolm Guilbeau.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Changers Church with Pastor Ricky McCluney officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:00 PM at the church.
Published in Shelby Star on July 25, 2019