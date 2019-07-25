Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Changers Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Changers Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Cooper


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Cooper Obituary
Pamela Keys Cooper, 67, of 207 Pinehurst Drive Kings Mountain, NC departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

She was born in Washington County, D.C. on September 24, 1951 to the late Buddy Keys and Helen Chisolm Guilbeau.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Changers Church with Pastor Ricky McCluney officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:00 PM at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.