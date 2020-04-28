|
Pamela Ann McKinney Harmon, age 64 passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 24, 2020.
She was a native of Cleveland County; daughter of the late Jerry and Glenda McKinney. Also precededing her in death was her husband of 43 years Ansel Harmon.
Surviving are her son Jerry Harmon (Shelley), two grandchildren Lauren Phillips and Tristan Vassey; one brother Scott McKinney (Donna) and several extended family members.
Private Graveside services will be held Tuesday April 28th, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Frazier officiating.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church 746 Trinity Church Road, Mooresboro NC 28114.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 28, 2020