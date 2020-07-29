Pamela Harvley

CHERRYVILLE - Pamela "Pam" Rodgers Harvley, 58, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice in Kings Mountain.
A native of Greenville County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Mathis and Julie Rodgers. She worked for KFC in Kings Mountain for 14 years, and loved to spend time with her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edna and Fred Aken; brother, Michael Mathis; and sister, Bobbie Mathis.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years Clyde "Buck" Harvley; sons, Freddy Harvley and wife Kim, and Tim Harvley, both of Cherryville; grandchildren, Rylie, Colton, Rory, Abagail and Rex; sisters, Teresa Forshee and husband Tommy, and Wakina Mathis, both of Spartanburg.
A memorial service will be held 3:30 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel of Kings Mountain, with the Rev. Richard Stroup officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation of Kings Mountain.
